Telangana Triathlon Association Elects New Office Bearers at Annual General Meeting

Hyderabad: The Telangana Triathlon Association held its Annual General Meeting today at Gachibowli Stadium, culminating in the election of new office bearers for the upcoming term.

Mr. P. Madan Mohan was elected as President, with Mr. Surendra Joseph serving as the Senior Vice President. The Vice Presidents elected were Mr. J. Bhaskar, Mr. V. Srisailam, and Mr. Rajendra Prasaad.

The role of General Secretary will be fulfilled by Mr. M. Krishna. Joint Secretaries elected were Mr. K. Venkat Reddy, Mrs. V. S. Sudha, Mr. K. Naresh Kumar, and Mr. N. Ramakrishna. Mr. K. Srinivas Goud was appointed as Treasurer.

Additionally, the Executive Committee members are Mr. A. Srinivas, Mr. K. Rajendran, and Mr. Rahul.

The meeting was observed by representatives from several organizations: Mr. Muralidhara from the Indian Triathlon Federation, Mr. Ahayush from SATS, and Mr. Satish Yadav from the Telangana Olympic Association. The election process was overseen by Election Officer Mr. Umesh.

The newly elected officials are expected to bring a renewed vigor and direction to the association’s activities and initiatives in promoting triathlon in the region.