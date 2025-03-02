Telangana Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operation Continues on Ninth Day

The operation to rescue eight trapped persons in a partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district entered its ninth day on Sunday.

Water Seepage Hampers Rescue Efforts

Continuous water seepage remains a significant challenge in the final stages of the rescue work. Multiple rescue teams are struggling to clear debris from the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) after machine-cutting operations.

Debris Clearance Slows Progress

Despite intensified efforts over the last two days, workers have been unable to clear the remaining 40-meter stretch in the 14-km tunnel. The tunnel roof collapsed on February 22 during excavation, leaving eight workers trapped.

Ambulances on Standby, Hopes for Breakthrough

On Saturday, at least nine ambulances were kept ready near the tunnel, sparking speculation that rescue teams might soon retrieve the bodies. State Minister Jupally Krishna Rao expressed confidence that at least four individuals could be brought out on Sunday.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operation

Rescue teams from the Army, Navy, NDRF, SDRF, Singareni Mines Rescue, Fire Services, NGRI, HYDRAA, South Central Railway plasma cutters, and Rat Miners are working at eight locations identified by NGRI using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR).

Experts from NGRI detected soft material under the debris in the last 10-15 meters but remain unsure if it belongs to the trapped workers.

Over 700 Personnel Involved

Around 700 personnel from 18 central and state agencies are engaged in rescue efforts. At least 120 workers are deployed per shift, with operations running in three shifts daily.

Conveyor Belt Remains Non-Functional

The rescue teams are hoping for the conveyor belt to become operational soon, as it would speed up debris removal.

CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Site

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit the tunnel on Sunday evening to review the situation and provide further directions. This marks his first visit to the accident site.

The opposition BRS and BJP have criticized the Chief Minister for not visiting earlier, while the ruling Congress defended the decision, arguing that his presence could hinder rescue operations.

Challenging Rescue Conditions

Officials highlight multiple factors delaying the rescue in what is being called India’s most difficult tunnel rescue operation. The loco train can only reach up to the 12th kilometre, making access to the accident site even more challenging.

Details of the Trapped Workers

Two workers were injured, and eight remain trapped following the tunnel collapse on February 22 at the 14th km mark.

Trapped individuals:

Uttar Pradesh: Manoj Kumar, Sri Niwas

Jammu & Kashmir: Sunny Singh

Punjab: Gurpreet Singh

Jharkhand: Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, Anuj Sahau

Among them, two are engineers, two are operators, and four are labourers. They were employed by Jaiprakash Associates, the firm contracted for the tunnel project.