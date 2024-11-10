Telangana
Telangana Weather Update: Met Predicts Light to Moderate Rainfall in Coming Days
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana from November 12 to 16, the Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.
Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana from November 12 to 16, the Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.
In a daily weather report here, it said that dry weather is likely to prevail in the state during the next 48 hours.
Also Read: Union Ministers, leaders wish Revanth Reddy on birthday
Dry weather prevailed in Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.