Union Ministers, leaders wish Revanth Reddy on birthday

Hyderabad: Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his deputy Pawan Kalyan, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, megastar Chiranjeevi, and several other leaders extended birthday wishes to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who turned 55 on Friday.

Greeting Reddy on the social media platform ‘X’, Gadkari wished him good health and a long life.

Naidu posted: “Birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri @revanth_anumula Garu. I pray for his good health and long life.”

Siddaramaiah wished Reddy success in serving the people of Telangana in the coming year and in strengthening the “shared commitment to justice, progress, and welfare for all.”

Pawan Kalyan expressed hope that Reddy would be blessed with good health and strength to lead Telangana toward greater prosperity.

State ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other leaders met Reddy and extended their greetings.

Congress leaders and activists burst crackers and distributed sweets at Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters.