HYDRAA Team Studies Karnataka’s Lake Conservation Efforts Under Lake Protection and Restoration Program

Hyderabad: As part of a larger lake protection and restoration initiative in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HYDRAA) is closely examining Karnataka’s successful lake conservation methods. HYDRAA Commissioner Mr. A.V. Ranganath, along with a team of HYDRAA officials, recently visited Doddathoguru Lake in Karnataka to observe these methods firsthand.

The visit was guided by Anand Malligavad, widely recognized as the “Lake Man of India” for his pioneering work in lake restoration. Mr. Malligavad introduced the HYDRAA team to natural wastewater purification techniques that involve a multi-stage filtration process, enhancing water quality before it flows into the main lake body.

This process, which can include four to five stages of natural filtration, is central to sustainable lake management in Karnataka, a state lauded for its effective approach to water conservation.

Mr. Ranganath and the HYDRAA team explored various ecological methods championed by Malligavad to understand how they could be adapted to benefit Hyderabad’s lakes. Techniques demonstrated include using indigenous plants, sand beds, and bio-filtration processes to ensure minimal pollution reaches the lake, contributing to healthier aquatic ecosystems and biodiversity.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Ranganath emphasized the importance of adopting sustainable practices in Hyderabad’s Lake management. He noted that learning from Karnataka’s successful model can help enhance water quality and protect the natural environment in Hyderabad.

Anand Malligavad’s contribution to lake restoration has earned him widespread recognition, and his work has become a model for environmental restoration efforts across India. His hands-on demonstration offered the HYDRAA team insights into the ecological and sustainable strategies that could be effectively integrated into Hyderabad’s lake protection and restoration program.

This visit is part of HYDRAA’s broader commitment to implementing cutting-edge, eco-friendly lake management practices that can safeguard Hyderabad’s water bodies for future generations.