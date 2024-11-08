Revanth Reddy’s Birthday Celebrations: Grand Events in Rangareddy District

Rangareddy: Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy’s birthday was celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm in the Badangpet Municipal Corporation area of Rangareddy district. Supporters, party members, and local leaders gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion and show their respect and admiration for Reddy.

The event featured a series of cultural programs and speeches honoring Revanth Reddy’s contributions to the community and his role in Telangana’s political landscape. Party members organized charity events, distributed food to the needy, and held health camps as part of the celebration, reflecting Reddy’s commitment to public welfare and community service.

Local Congress leaders highlighted Reddy’s leadership qualities and vision for Telangana, while supporters raised slogans and displayed banners celebrating his work. The festivities drew large crowds and added to the spirited atmosphere.

The grand celebration underscored Revanth Reddy’s influence in Rangareddy district and his popularity among the people.