Rahul Gandhi Reaches Hyderabad for Key State Discussions

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Hyderabad ahead of a series of meetings scheduled to discuss caste enumeration in the state. Starting Wednesday, Gandhi will engage with intellectuals, citizens, and representatives from various social groups as part of his initiative to gather insights and opinions on the matter.

Upon his arrival at Begumpet Airport, Gandhi received a warm welcome from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka, and other party leaders. Their reception underscores the significance of Gandhi’s visit in the context of ongoing discussions surrounding caste issues in Telangana.

The upcoming meetings are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the Congress party’s stance on caste enumeration, a topic that has gained traction in recent political discourse. As part of his engagement strategy, Gandhi aims to listen to the perspectives of various stakeholders, further solidifying the party’s connection with the people of Telangana.

With this visit, the Congress party seeks to enhance its outreach and establish a dialogue with diverse communities in the state, particularly in light of the approaching elections. The discussions will likely focus on the implications of caste enumeration for social justice and representation in Telangana.