Telangana: Woman kills husband for misbehaving with daughter in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man was axed to death by his wife after he allegedly misbehaved with their daughter in an inebriated state in Sangareddy district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Sulthanpur village on Wednesday night when the man went home and quarrelled with his wife. When his daughter questioned him, he misbehaved with her, they said.

In a fit of rage, the wife attacked him with an axe resulting in his death.

The man, an alcoholic used to allegedly abuse his wife and daughter, the police said based on preliminary investigation.