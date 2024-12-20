Ten injured as private bus overturns in Telangana

Nalgonda (Telangana): Ten passengers were injured, some seriously, when a private travel bus lost control and overturned at Nandipadu on the Addanki-Narketpally highway near Miryalaguda in the early hours of Friday.

The accident occurred while the bus, carrying 35 passengers, was travelling to Hyderabad from Ongole, police said.

The injured were rushed to the Miryalaguda Area Hospital for treatment.