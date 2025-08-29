The City of Hyderabad Has Awareness of Floods but Disaster nonetheless.

Hyderabad Knows Flood Risks But Still Faces Disasters

The same issue of floods affecting Hyderabad is still experienced thereafter after 25 years of the big flood in 2000. The city is well-informed on the flood map and understands the risky areas, and has read numerous reports on the subject. But down below there is little to be changed.

The city is reminded of its poor planning by heavy rains every year. Many low-lying areas were flooded once more on August 7 this year, roads became rivers and people moved out of their homes. The city experts claim that the city has long enough been disregarding warnings.

Why Does It Keep Happening?

This is mainly due to lack of planning. There used to be numerous lakes and the open spaces that absorbed the rainwater in Hyderabad. Most of them are, however, now cleared away to make way to buildings, roads, and concrete. Consequently, when precipitation occurs, the water would have no place to drain and it will overflow in the streets and houses within a short time.

The storm water drains which are meant to drain away the rainfall are either small, congested with waste materials or obstructed by the new constructions. Plans are made to rectify such issues by civic bodies such as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which are still on paper.

Lakes Lost, Floods Gained

According to experts, the drying lakes of Hyderabad are the major causes of frequent flooding. These lakes had the effect of being sponges as they would slow down and retain rainwater. Nowadays a great number of them have been occupied or infringed. In their absence, even a few hours of downpour can result in serious flooding.

An urban planner described it, we know which places perennially flood. We keep building on them yet we should be protecting them. That is why the risk continues to increase.

People Pay the Price

To the residents of Hyderabad, floods are not a mere inconvenience to them, but a source of pain. Water damage causes families in the colonies situated in low areas to lose their belongings. Power lines and roads are cut off, the traffic is paralyzed, children lose school. To the poorest inhabitants, each the flood is a new beginning.

What Needs to Change

Experts indicate that Hyderabad needs to immediately:

Heal and guard its lakes and waterways.

Expand and clean stormwater drains

Stop construction in flood-prone zones

Plan new development with climate resilience in mind

Otherwise, they threaten, the city will continue to experience the same tale: predictable but unstopped floods. Hyderabad might be familiar with its flood map, but unless something is done, this city is going to keep sinking in its own laxity.