These Vehicles Will Be Banned from November 1 — Check Full Details Here

With air pollution levels in Delhi once again becoming a national concern, the government has moved to impose stricter restrictions on vehicle entry into the capital. Beginning November 1, several categories of commercial vehicles will be prohibited from entering Delhi as part of a broader effort to tackle deteriorating air quality during the winter season.

According to the Delhi Transport Department, diesel-powered goods vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not comply with the BS-VI emission standards will face a complete entry ban. This step follows directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which has been closely monitoring pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR).

BS-IV Vehicles to Be Phased Out

While non-Delhi BS-IV and lower diesel vehicles will be immediately restricted, the government has granted a temporary exemption to BS-IV light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi. These will be allowed to operate only until October 31, 2026, after which they too will be banned.

However, there are no restrictions on vehicles running on BS-VI diesel, CNG, LNG, or electric power, as they meet the required emission standards. Enforcement agencies deployed along the city’s borders have been instructed to strictly prevent any banned vehicles from entering.

Technology-Driven Enforcement

To ensure compliance, the government is setting up an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera system at 126 border points, while 48 special teams will monitor vehicle movement. These systems will automatically flag vehicles that violate entry restrictions.

In addition, the CAQM has decided that End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles — those deemed too old or polluting — will not be permitted to refuel in Delhi starting November 1, 2025, and in the rest of the NCR from April 1, 2026. Such vehicles will be identified through the camera network, and petrol pumps have been instructed not to supply fuel to them. Violators will face vehicle seizure and legal action.

Aimed at Winter Pollution Control

The decision is part of the government’s annual strategy to counter the spike in air pollution during October and November, when Delhi’s air quality often dips to hazardous levels due to weather conditions and stubble burning. Authorities hope that phasing out older diesel vehicles will significantly reduce emissions during the peak pollution months.

The enforcement will extend beyond Delhi to five key NCR districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Sonipat — ensuring a region-wide approach to pollution control.

Environmental experts have welcomed the move, calling it a crucial step toward sustainable urban transport, though they stress that long-term improvement will also require stricter industrial controls and waste management reforms.