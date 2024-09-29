Crime & Accidents

Three killed, four injured as bus collides with truck

At least three people were killed and four others injured when the bus in which they were travelling hit a truck at Mohania in Bihar's Kaimur district on Sunday, police said.

Mohammed Yousuf29 September 2024 - 11:52
188 2 minutes read
Three killed, four injured as bus collides with truck

Kaimur: At least three people were killed and four others injured when the bus in which they were travelling hit a truck at Mohania in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 5 am, they said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mohania, Pradeep Kumar told PTI, “An information was received that a bus has collided with a truck near Barhauni Seva Niketan on the Mohania road. A police team immediately reached the spot.

Passengers travelling in the bus told police that the accident took place when their vehicle hit a parked truck. The bus was going from Gaya to Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. While three persons died on the spot, four others sustained injuries.”

All injured were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital and their condition is reported to be out of danger, he said, adding that bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The police were investigating the incident, the SDPO added.

Source
PTI
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf29 September 2024 - 11:52
188 2 minutes read

Related Articles

MP bus accident: Death toll rises to 9

MP bus accident: Death toll rises to 9

29 September 2024 - 12:42
The scene of the tragic incident in Tyodi Biswa village, where a young boy was beaten to death by his father and stepmother.

UP: 18yr Old Boy Beaten to Death by Father, Stepmother Over Theft Suspicion

29 September 2024 - 00:24
Hyderabad City Cyber Crime Police arrest Bangalore man involved in sextortion scam

Four arrested in Ahmedabad with illegal firearms and ammunition

25 September 2024 - 17:42
7 persons killed as car collides with trailer truck in Gujarat

7 persons killed as car collides with trailer truck in Gujarat

25 September 2024 - 14:16
Back to top button