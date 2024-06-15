Thunderstorms forecast for parts of AP from June 15 to 19

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days from June 15 to 19.

Thunderstorms are predicted across parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

Heavy rain has been forecast for parts of NCAP and Yanam on Saturday. Gusty winds up to a speed of 40 km per hour (kmph) are expected to blow in these places over the next five days.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next four to five days,” said the Met Department in a press release.

Similar conditions are expected in northwest Bay of Bengal, parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar.

According to the weather department, the northern limit of monsoon continues to pass through Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur, Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram and Islampur.

Further, it noted that the trough from Rayalaseema to central Bay of Bengal and across west-central Bay of Bengal persists between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.