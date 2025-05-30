Watch: Tiger Attacks Indian Tourist During Selfie Attempt at Phuket’s Tiger Kingdom

Hyderabad/Phuket: A disturbing video showing an Indian tourist being mauled by a tiger at Tiger Kingdom in Phuket, Thailand, has gone viral online, sparking global outrage. The incident occurred when the man attempted to take a selfie beside the tiger, leading to a sudden and violent attack.

The video footage reveals the man crouching next to the tiger, while a trainer stands nearby holding a stick. In a matter of seconds, the tiger lunges at the tourist, knocking him to the ground and attacking him. The trainer tries to regain control, but the situation quickly turns dangerous. The tourist’s current condition remains unknown, as authorities and park officials have so far remained silent on the matter.

Wildlife Tourism Under Fire Again

The incident has reignited a global debate about the ethics and safety of wildlife tourism, particularly in places that allow tourists to interact with potentially dangerous animals. Critics argue that many such establishments sedate wild animals to make them appear tame and safe for photo opportunities, misleading tourists and putting both human and animal lives at risk.

Wildlife advocates and conservationists have long called for stricter regulations, stating that wild animals — even in captivity — can exhibit unpredictable behavior, especially under stress or mistreatment.

Indian tourist was attacked by a tiger at #Phuket's Tiger Kingdom, #Thailand. pic.twitter.com/91WKYdB03C — Indian News Network (@INNChannelNews) May 30, 2025

Public Reactions and Warnings Go Viral

Social media has been flooded with reactions to the incident, with many users sharing personal stories and warnings against close encounters with wild animals. Some viewers speculate that the tourist may have irritated the tiger by touching it in sensitive areas, while others condemn the entire concept of posing with big cats for entertainment.

“This isn’t just an accident — it’s a consequence of irresponsible tourism,” commented one user.

Mounting Pressure on Thai Authorities

Amid mounting international condemnation, pressure is growing on Thai tourism operators and authorities to reevaluate and reform wildlife tourism practices. Many are calling for better safety protocols, ethical treatment of animals, and public awareness campaigns to discourage harmful tourist activities involving wild animals.

While investigations are expected, the silence of Tiger Kingdom officials continues to draw criticism. The incident stands as a grim reminder that wild animals, no matter how trained or sedated, are not meant for entertainment.