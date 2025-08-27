TN to increase devotee quota for govt-sponsored spiritual tours

Chennai: More than 6,000 devotees across Tamil Nadu participated in government-sponsored spiritual tours during 2024-25, with the state spending over Rs 5 crore to support pilgrimages to Rameswaram, Kasi, Arupadai Veedu temples, Amman shrines during the Aadi festival, and major Vaishnavite temples in Purattasi.

The schemes, launched by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, were designed to ease the financial burden of pilgrimages, especially for senior citizens and those from economically weaker backgrounds.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Massive crowd at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees say ‘feels like heaven’

Encouraged by the response, the government has planned to extend the initiative to cover at least 6,500 more devotees this year. Officials explained that the programme not only fosters spiritual devotion but also provides accessibility for vulnerable sections of society.

“Many senior citizens who live alone contact us, requesting help to visit pilgrimage centres. We make sure they are included in these tours,” said HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu. The Rameswaram-Kasi yatra has been one of the most popular initiatives, having benefited 920 senior citizens in the past three years at a cost of Rs 2.3 crore.

For the current year, 600 more devotees are expected to take part, with an allocation of Rs 1.5 crore. Similarly, the Arupadai Veedu pilgrimage drew 2,015 participants last year with a budget of Rs 2.14 crore. This year, 2,000 devotees will be included, and Rs 2.5 crore has been earmarked.

Festivals also form a significant part of the programme. Pilgrimages to Amman shrines during Aadi and visits to Vaishnavite temples during Purattasi each attracted over 2,000 devotees last year. For the current season, government support for both categories has been doubled, with Rs 50 lakh allocated to each. On the international front, subsidies for pilgrimages abroad have been enhanced.

The grant for Muktinath in Nepal has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per pilgrim. For the Kailash Manasarovar yatra in China, the subsidy has been doubled from Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh. However, travel to Manasarovar was suspended for the past four years due to restrictions and was resumed this year.

With increased participation and higher funding, the state government’s spiritual tour scheme has emerged as a key welfare measure, blending social support with cultural and religious devotion.