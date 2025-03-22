Today’s Gold and Silver Rates: Prices Drop Across Major Indian Cities

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices have decreased on Saturday, March 22, 2025, with a drop in both precious metals’ rates across major cities in India. The price of 24-carat gold stands at ₹9038.3 per gram, down by ₹460, while the price of 22-carat gold has decreased to ₹8286.3 per gram, down by ₹420. Silver prices also saw a decline of ₹2300, with the rate now at ₹106000.0 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver Prices in Major Cities:

Delhi: The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is ₹90383.0 per 10 grams today, which is lower than ₹90623.0 per 10 grams on March 21, 2025. The price of silver in Delhi stands at ₹106000.0 per kilogram, down from ₹108200.0 yesterday.

Chennai: Gold in Chennai is priced at ₹90231.0 per 10 grams, down from ₹90471.0 on March 21, 2025. Silver in Chennai has also decreased to ₹114600.0 per kilogram, down from ₹116800.0 yesterday.

Mumbai: The price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai today is ₹90237.0 per 10 grams, lower than ₹90477.0 on March 21, 2025. Silver in Mumbai is now priced at ₹105300.0 per kilogram, down from ₹107500.0 yesterday.

Kolkata: In Kolkata, the price of gold stands at ₹90235.0 per 10 grams today, with silver priced at ₹106800.0 per kilogram, showing a decline from ₹109000.0 on March 21, 2025.

Price Trends Over Time:

Gold: In the past week, the price of 24-carat gold has decreased by -0.86%. Over the last month, it has seen a decline of -2.65%, reflecting the fluctuating trends in the global market.

Silver: The price of silver has decreased by ₹2300.0 per kilogram today. The drop in silver prices is in line with the ongoing downward trend, with silver in Delhi falling from ₹108200.0 per kilogram to ₹106000.0.

MCX Futures for Gold and Silver:

As of the latest data, Gold June 2025 MCX Futures were trading at ₹88483.0 per 10 grams, down by ₹1.164. Meanwhile, Silver May 2025 MCX Futures were trading at ₹97860.0 per kilogram, down by ₹1.541.

Factors Influencing Gold and Silver Prices:

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of domestic and international factors. Elements such as global demand for these precious metals, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to the changes in prices. Furthermore, international economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies play a crucial role in determining the rates in India.

Key Takeaways: