IPL 2025 Introduces New Technology to Detect No-Balls and Wides

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is ensuring more accuracy in decision-making during the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a bid to eliminate errors related to “no-ball” and “wide” calls, the BCCI has introduced new technology to assist umpires. This technology is designed to measure various heights of players, such as their waist, shoulder, and head, to determine if a delivery is a no-ball or wide, especially for short balls.

New Technology to Detect No-Balls and Wides in IPL

Currently, bowlers are allowed to bowl two bouncers in an over, but the third bouncer is considered a no-ball. With the advent of new technology for IPL 2024, the system has been upgraded to measure the waist height of the batsman, which helps detect no-balls, especially waist-height full tosses, bouncers, and wide deliveries.

A source from The Times of India mentioned that when a batsman stands inside the crease, measurements will be taken for waist, shoulder, and head height. This data will be uploaded to a system that will be monitored by Hawk-Eye operators, working closely with the third umpire. These advancements are expected to further assist the third umpire in making accurate decisions about no-balls, wide balls, and full tosses during the game.

IPL 2025 Opening Match Threatened by Weather Conditions

While the new no-ball technology is one of the most anticipated updates in IPL 2025, the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could be under threat due to adverse weather conditions. The match is scheduled to take place in Kolkata, where an orange alert has been issued for heavy rains and storms from March 20-22. This has raised concerns that both the opening ceremony and the first match of IPL 2025 could be disrupted by weather.

The opening ceremony, which is expected to feature performances by stars like Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, and Disha Patani, may also be at risk of being washed out. Fans eagerly await the start of the IPL season, but the possibility of rain looms large.

Key Takeaways: