Top 7-Seater Cars in India FY25: From Maruti Ertiga to Kia Carens

The Indian automotive market has witnessed a significant rise in demand for 7-seater vehicles, especially in the MPV and SUV segments. Several manufacturers have reported impressive year-on-year growth in FY25. Here’s a breakdown of the top-selling 7-seater cars and SUVs in India this fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: India’s Cheapest and Most Popular 7-Seater MPV

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continues to dominate the affordable MPV space. With 1,90,974 units sold in FY25, the model saw a 27% YoY growth compared to FY24 (1,49,757 units).

Price Range: ₹8.84 lakh – ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom)

₹8.84 lakh – ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) Key Features: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless connectivity, cruise control, auto headlamps, 4 airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, and 209L boot space.

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless connectivity, cruise control, auto headlamps, 4 airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, and 209L boot space. Mileage: 20 kmpl (Petrol), 26.11 km/kg (CNG)

Mahindra Scorpio: Most Loved SUV Across Urban and Rural India

Mahindra Scorpio continues to be a bestseller with 1,64,842 units sold in FY25, a 17% rise from 1,41,462 units in FY24.

Price Range: Scorpio Classic: ₹13.62 lakh – ₹17.50 lakh Scorpio N: ₹13.99 lakh – ₹24.89 lakh

Top Features (Scorpio N): Panoramic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, 6 airbags, TPMS, reverse camera.

Panoramic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, 6 airbags, TPMS, reverse camera. Safety: 5-star GNCAP crash rating

Toyota Innova Crysta & Hycross: Premium 7-Seaters with Solid Growth

Toyota’s Innova Crysta and Hycross continue to dominate the premium MPV segment with 1,07,204 units sold in FY25, marking a 9% increase from FY24.

Innova Crysta Price: ₹19.99 lakh – ₹26.82 lakh

₹19.99 lakh – ₹26.82 lakh Innova Hycross Price: ₹19.94 lakh – ₹31.34 lakh

₹19.94 lakh – ₹31.34 lakh Known for spacious interiors, hybrid options, and family-friendly comfort.

Mahindra Bolero: Rural India’s Go-To SUV

The rugged and reliable Mahindra Bolero maintained its stronghold with 94,750 units sold in FY25.

Price Range: ₹9.79 lakh – ₹10.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

₹9.79 lakh – ₹10.91 lakh (ex-showroom) Ideal for rural terrains with its strong build and simple mechanics.

Mahindra XUV700: Feature-Rich and Family-Friendly SUV

One of the most talked-about SUVs, the Mahindra XUV700, saw sales of 86,231 units in FY25, reflecting a 17% YoY growth.

Price Range: ₹13.99 lakh – ₹25.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

₹13.99 lakh – ₹25.74 lakh (ex-showroom) Top Features: ADAS, panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch dual screens, premium interiors, 6 airbags

Kia Carens: Stylish and Affordable 7-Seater

The Kia Carens continues to attract buyers with its unique styling and features. 64,609 units were sold in FY25, slightly up from 63,167 in FY24.