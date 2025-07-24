TPCC chief accuses BJP of opposing BC reservations in local body polls

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged on Thursday that the BJP is against providing a 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi after a key meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, Goud stated that the Telangana government has fulfilled its obligations by conducting a scientific caste survey and passing the relevant bills. He claimed, however, that the BJP-led central government has been deliberately stalling the implementation of these bills by refusing to act on them.

“The BJP supported the reservation bill in the Telangana Assembly but took a complete U-turn at the Centre,” Goud said. “They are clearly against BC reservations.”

The meeting, which lasted over two hours, was attended by senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Goud, along with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Deputy Chief Ministers, briefed the national leadership on the scientific methods used in the state’s caste census and the status of the pending reservation bills.

“We have urged the central leadership to raise this issue strongly in Parliament, demand the removal of the Supreme Court-imposed cap on reservations, and push for the state legislation’s inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution,” he explained.

Goud added that Congress leaders would also engage with other INDIA bloc allies to build broader support for the issue.

Later in the evening, the Telangana Chief Minister and his deputies were scheduled to deliver a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the caste census to Congress MPs at Indira Bhavan.

“Telangana has become a role model in implementing BC welfare policies. If the Centre refuses to act, we are prepared to launch a nationwide agitation under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” the TPCC chief asserted.