Massive Traffic Jam at Nalgonda Crossroads: Commuters Struggle Amid GHMC Repair Work

Hyderabad: A massive traffic jam brought vehicular movement to a halt at Nalgonda Crossroads, Malakpet, on Sunday morning at 11 AM.

The congestion was triggered by GHMC’s ongoing drainage repair work near the busy junction that connects Nalgonda Crossroads, Dilsukhnagar, and Saidabad along the National Highway (NH65).

Unplanned Roadwork Leads to Traffic Chaos

According to eyewitnesses, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers-initiated manhole repairs without adequate prior intimation, leading to a major traffic bottleneck. With the repair work continuing for nearly an hour, vehicles remained stuck on both sides of the road, causing frustration among commuters.

Traffic Police Intervene to Regulate Movement

As the congestion worsened, traffic police rushed to the spot to manage the flow of vehicles. Officials worked swiftly to clear blockages and divert traffic through alternate routes. However, despite their efforts, commuters faced significant delays, with many reporting long wait times and disrupted travel plans.

Commuters Frustrated Over Poor Planning

Many commuters expressed their dissatisfaction with the way GHMC handled the situation. Several motorists and pedestrians criticized the lack of prior planning, stating that such repair work should be scheduled during non-peak hours to minimize disruptions.

Public Reactions & Complaints:

🔹 Delayed Travel Plans: Officegoers and students struggled to reach their destinations on time due to the prolonged traffic congestion.

🔹 Lack of Prior Notification: Many commuters felt GHMC should have issued a public advisory or used traffic diversion measures before starting the repairs.

🔹 Poor Timing: Local residents questioned why the work was not conducted during late-night hours or early mornings, when traffic is significantly lower.

Expert Suggestions: How GHMC Can Improve Traffic Management During Roadwork

Urban planning experts and traffic management professionals have suggested better strategies to handle road maintenance without causing large-scale traffic disruptions.

✅ Advance Public Notice: GHMC should inform citizens at least 24-48 hours in advance about planned roadworks through social media, news channels, and local announcements.

✅ Non-Peak Hour Scheduling: Drainage and road repairs should be scheduled late at night or early in the morning to minimize disruptions to peak-hour traffic.

✅ Alternate Route Planning: Traffic police and GHMC should coordinate better to create temporary diversions and install proper signboards to guide motorists effectively.

✅ Efficient Work Execution: Roadwork teams must be equipped with modern tools and fast-repair solutions to reduce repair times and clear congestion quickly.