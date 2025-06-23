Hyderabad: Tragedy at Manasa Hills, 19-Year-Old Student Drowns While Swimming with Friends

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred at Manasa Hills in Rajendranagar Mandal, where a 19-year-old intermediate student, Imran, lost his life while swimming with friends.

Group of Friends Had Gone for a Swim

Imran, a resident of Jubilee Hills, had gone to Manasa Hills with 11 of his friends for a casual swimming outing. What began as a fun activity turned into a tragedy when Imran accidentally drowned.

Parents and Police Immediately Informed

As soon as the incident occurred, Imran’s friends alerted his family and the police. Rescue teams were immediately deployed to the site to begin the search operation.

Body Recovered After Intensive Search

After an intense and deep-water search, authorities were able to recover Imran’s body, which was then sent to the hospital for formal procedures. His untimely death has left the community in shock and grief.

A Cautionary Reminder on Water Safety

The incident serves as a tragic reminder about the importance of water safety, especially in unregulated or risky swimming spots. Authorities are urging the public, especially youth, to avoid swimming in unfamiliar or potentially hazardous water bodies.

Condolences Pour In

Messages of condolence have flooded social media, with many praying for Imran’s forgiveness and strength for his grieving family. Locals and community leaders have expressed their sorrow and emphasized the need for better safety awareness among youngsters.