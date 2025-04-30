Tragedy: Chunni Strangles Woman to Death Just 9 Months After Marriage

Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh: In a deeply saddening incident, a 28-year-old newlywed woman lost her life after her chunni (scarf) got entangled in the rear wheel of a moving bike, leading to strangulation and death. The accident took place in Achyutapuram Mandal of Anakapalli district on Monday evening.

Nine Months into Marriage, Life Cut Short

The deceased, Ramadurga, hailed from Kesanakurru in East Godavari district and was married to Mohan Krishna from Polavaram in Konaseema district just nine months ago. The couple had recently moved to Achyutapuram after Mohan secured a job in the SEZ (Special Economic Zone) there.

Also Read: Simhachalam Tragedy: Eight Devotees Killed as Wall Collapses During Chandanaotsavam Festival

Chunni Tangled in Bike Wheel Leads to Fatal Strangulation

On Monday at around 7 PM, Ramadurga complained of ear pain, prompting her husband to take her to a nearby hospital on their two-wheeler. Tragically, while passing through the Haripalem area, her chunni slipped into the rear wheel, tightening around her neck and strangling her instantly.

Passersby tried to alert the couple, but by the time help arrived, she had lost consciousness. Locals and her husband quickly cut the cloth and rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Grieving Family Left in Shock

Ramadurga’s sudden death has left her family devastated. What was supposed to be a journey of many joyful years turned into a nightmare just nine months into marriage. Her parents, who were looking forward to a bright future for their daughter, are heartbroken.

Police Register Case; Safety Alert Issued for Women

The local police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Authorities are also urging women riders and pillion passengers to be cautious with loose clothing like saree pallus and dupattas, especially while traveling on two-wheelers, as such items can easily get caught in wheels or chains and lead to fatal accidents.