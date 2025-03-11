Breaking News: Train Hijacked in Pakistan by Baloch Militants, Hundreds Held Hostage, Six Soldiers Killed

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a major attack on the Jaffar Express, taking control of the train and holding hundreds of passengers’ hostage. In a statement, the separatist group said that six Pakistani military personnel had been killed during the operation.

The attack took place as the Jaffar Express, carrying over 400 passengers in nine bogies, was traveling from Quetta in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to railway officials, the attackers fired upon the train, blew up the railway tracks, and forced it to stop before boarding.

BLA Threatens to Kill Hostages if Military Responds

The BLA, which seeks independence for Balochistan from Pakistan, issued a warning stating that any military operation against them would result in the killing of hostages. “Any military incursion will be met with an equally forceful response. So far, six military personnel have been killed, and hundreds of passengers remain under BLA custody. The Baloch Liberation Army takes full responsibility for this operation,” said BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch in a statement shared on social media.

Security forces have reached the incident site in the Mushqaf area of the Bolan district of Balochistan. Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has declared an emergency and mobilized all relevant institutions to address the crisis, government spokesperson Shahid Rind stated.

Baloch Insurgency and Regional Significance

The attack is part of a decades-long insurgency by separatist groups in Balochistan, which have frequently targeted the Pakistani government, military, and Chinese interests in the region. The BLA and other militant factions argue that Balochistan’s vast mineral and gas resources are unfairly exploited by Islamabad.

Despite being the largest province of Pakistan by area, covering nearly 44% of the country’s landmass, Balochistan remains the least populated and one of the most underdeveloped regions. The province is home to Gwadar Port, a key strategic location for regional and global trade, making it a focal point of geopolitical interest.

Balochistan borders the Pakistani provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, as well as Iran and Afghanistan. Its southern boundary meets the Arabian Sea, adding to its economic and strategic importance.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as tensions escalate, with concerns over the fate of the hostages and the potential response from Pakistani security forces.