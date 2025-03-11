Six Children Raped in Bangladesh as Protests Against Yunus-Led Government Intensify

Dhaka: Amid ongoing protests against gender-based violence, Bangladesh has reported six more cases of child rape across six districts, according to local media reports on Tuesday.

Authorities have arrested at least seven suspects in connection with these horrific crimes. The victims, aged between six and fourteen, highlight the worsening state of law and order in the country.

Tragic Consequences of Gender-Based Violence



One of the most shocking cases involved a teenage girl who took her own life after being falsely accused and humiliated during a local arbitration meeting. The Daily Star reported that the incident has sparked further outrage, as protests continue to grow against the increasing violence against women and children in Bangladesh.

Nationwide Protests Against the Interim Government



The country has been gripped by mass demonstrations against the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Women have taken to the streets, demanding justice for rape victims, stricter punishment for offenders, and the resignation of Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

Students and teachers from various universities have also joined the protests, particularly after the brutal assault of an eight-year-old girl in Magura, who is currently fighting for her life. Protesters are calling for swift justice and severe punishment for those responsible.

Demands for the Dismissal of Home Affairs Advisor



During one of the demonstrations, Dhaka University Professor Tasneem Siraj Mahboob emphasized that she had long called for the dismissal of Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

“Resignation is an honourable exit. He doesn’t deserve that honour,” she was quoted as saying by The Dhaka Tribune.

Political Criticism of the Yunus-Led Government



The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is now facing severe criticism, even from political outfits that had previously supported the removal of the Awami League government under Sheikh Hasina. Many blame the Yunus-led administration for the deteriorating security situation, particularly the rise in violence against women and children.

Addressing a rally on Monday, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi accused the current administration of failing to act against the surge in sexual violence.

“Why is this situation arising under the current interim government? If the administration had functioned properly, incidents of rape, murder, injuries, and corruption would not have escalated,” Rizvi stated, as reported by United News of Bangladesh.

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar also spoke out, telling The Dhaka Tribune:

“Women and children are not safe anywhere today—be it on buses, trains, launches, offices, homes, schools, or madrasas. The situation in the country is much worse than what is reflected in newspapers and the media.”

Public Outrage and Calls for Government Accountability



Since the Yunus-led interim government took power in August 2024, Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in gender-based violence. The administration’s failure to curb these crimes has led to nationwide anger, with students and activists demanding the resignation of Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and holding the interim government accountable for the worsening law and order situation.

With protests showing no signs of slowing down, the people of Bangladesh are calling for urgent reforms to ensure justice for victims and to restore security across the nation.