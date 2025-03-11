Trailer of ‘Aachari Baa’ Starring Neena Gupta Showcases a Mother’s Resilience

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neena Gupta is set to captivate audiences alongside Kabir Bedi in the upcoming streaming film ‘Aachari Baa’. The trailer, unveiled on Tuesday, highlights a mother’s emotional journey as she navigates life in Mumbai while staying at her son’s house.

A Story of Longing, Resilience, and Unexpected Bonds

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film tells a heartfelt story about love, independence, and the power of unexpected connections. Neena Gupta plays the role of Jaishnaviben Anopchand Vagadia, a strong yet vulnerable woman whose simple joys revolve around her cherished homemade pickles.

Neena Gupta’s Take on Her Role

Speaking about the film, Neena Gupta shared:

“Baa is not just a character but a reflection of countless mothers and grandmothers who have dedicated their lives to their families, only to find themselves alone in the end. She is strong, yet fragile. She is fierce, yet deeply vulnerable. She does not ask for much—just a little love, a little time, a little presence.”

She further added:

“The script made me laugh and cry at the same time. I knew instantly that I wanted to be a part of this film. It’s a reminder that love should never be an afterthought. If you still have your parents or grandparents, don’t wait for ‘tomorrow’ to show them you care.”

A Journey of Unexpected Challenges

The film follows Baa’s journey as she reunites with her son after nearly a decade, only to realize she was invited not for family time but to dog-sit while they vacation abroad. Amidst the unfamiliar chaos of Mumbai, she unexpectedly bonds with Jenny, a mischievous dog she never wanted.

Kabir Bedi’s Powerful Message

Renowned actor Kabir Bedi emphasized the film’s emotional depth, stating:

“‘Aachari Baa’ is more than just a film—it’s a wake-up call. It forces us to reflect: When was the last time we truly listened to our parents? When was the last time we made them feel seen? I hope this film serves as a reminder to cherish those who once put us before themselves.”

Streaming Soon on JioHotstar

Presented by Jio Studios, Hardik Gajjar Films, and Backbencher Pictures, ‘Aachari Baa’ is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Poonam Shroff, and Parth Gajjar. The film is set to premiere soon on JioHotstar, bringing this touching story to audiences worldwide.