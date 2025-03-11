IT Raids Continue at Sri Chaitanya Colleges in Telugu States

For the second consecutive day, Income Tax (IT) department officials continued their raids on Sri Chaitanya Colleges across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and eight other locations. Reports indicate that officials have seized ₹5 crore in cash so far as part of the ongoing investigation.

IT Officials Probe Admission and Tuition Fee Collections

The IT department is investigating alleged financial irregularities in fee collections under the guise of admissions and tuition charges. Authorities suspect large-scale financial misconduct across multiple college branches nationwide, leading to simultaneous searches in several cities.

Allegations of Overcharging Students’ Parents

Sri Chaitanya Colleges are popular among students preparing for competitive exams like NEET and JEE. However, numerous complaints from parents and student unions have alleged that the institution charges exorbitant fees, leading to government and IT department intervention.

Previous IT Raids on Sri Chaitanya Colleges

This is not the first time Sri Chaitanya Colleges have come under scrutiny. In 2020, IT officials conducted similar raids and seized ₹11 crore in undisclosed cash. The latest searches focus on the institution’s tax payments and financial records, with IT officials analyzing its software and transaction history.

While officials continue their investigation, more details regarding the tax compliance status and additional financial discrepancies are expected to emerge. The authorities have yet to release a full statement on the findings from these ongoing raids.