Telangana MLC Elections: Five Candidates File Nominations

Hyderabad: The nominations for the biennial MLC elections under the MLAs’ quota took place on Monday, with three candidates from Congress and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) filing their papers.

The five candidates who submitted their nominations are:

Addanki Dayakar (Congress)

Kethavath Shankar Naik (Congress)

Vijayashanti (Congress)

Nellikanti Satyam (CPI)

Dasoju Sravan (BRS)

With no strong opposition expected, all five candidates are likely to be elected unopposed.

Senior Leaders Accompany Nominees

Prominent political figures were present to support the nominees as they filed their nominations. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, and an AIMIM MLA accompanied the Congress and CPI candidates. Meanwhile, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and senior leader T. Harish Rao were present to support Dasoju Sravan of BRS.

After filing her nomination, Congress candidate Vijayashanti stated that she had worked with the aim of removing former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao from power and thanked the Congress high command for selecting her as a candidate. Similarly, Shankar Naik expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for recognizing his contributions.

Congress Prioritizing Telangana Activists

TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud highlighted that since coming to power in Telangana, Congress has been prioritizing Telangana activists and allocating them election tickets.

With all candidates likely to be elected unopposed, the focus now shifts to the formal announcement of results in the coming days.

Key Highlights:

Five candidates filed nominations for Telangana MLC elections.

Congress, CPI, and BRS candidates expected to win unopposed.

Senior leaders accompanied nominees during nomination filing.

Congress emphasizes priority for Telangana activists.

