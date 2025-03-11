Land Dispute in Patancheru: Victims Struggle as Congress Leader Faces Encroachment Allegations

Hyderabad: In a shocking case of alleged land encroachment, Congress leader Neelam Madhu has been accused of illegally seizing 1,869 yards of land in Patancheru, including Plot 7 of 267 yards in Survey Number 286 in Chitkul Village.

Local residents and victims of the land dispute claim that despite purchasing their plots legally decades ago, they are now being denied their rights, while Neelam Madhu continues construction activities unchallenged.

Victims Denied Construction Rights on Their Own Land

The victims, who had purchased seven plots from Parda Real Estate in 1997, were recently met with unexpected resistance from revenue officials when they attempted to construct houses on their legally owned land. Officials stopped their construction, citing that the plots were on assigned land, making them ineligible for development.

However, in a stunning turn of events, Neelam Madhu allegedly took advantage of the situation and began constructing houses on those very plots. Victims claim that their repeated complaints to local authorities have yielded no results, and they now find themselves embroiled in legal battles after Neelam Madhu filed cases against them when they tried to stop his construction activities.

Legal Battle and Lawyer’s Shocking Response

One of the affected landowners shared his ordeal, stating that when he sought legal counsel regarding the matter, his lawyer advised him to give up hope, as Neelam Madhu had already seized the land. This disheartening response reflects the victims’ growing frustration and desperation, as they feel powerless against politically backed land encroachment.

Allegations of Illegal Construction and Hydra’s Inaction

The victims also allege that Neelam Madhu has built the perimeter wall of his construction over a Nala (stormwater drain), which could lead to severe flooding and drainage issues in the area. Despite these concerns, they claim that HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) has failed to take any action against him.

Locals in Patancheru further report an alarming increase in Neelam Madhu’s alleged land-grabbing activities, raising concerns that property ownership in the area is no longer secure, even for those who have legally purchased land.

Rising Concerns Over Land Encroachment in Patancheru

Residents and real estate buyers are now questioning the safety of property investments in Patancheru, fearing that even legal property ownership does not guarantee protection against encroachment by influential individuals.

Also Read | Hyderabad Residents Raise Alarm Over Land Grabbing as HYDRAA Pledges Action

The victims have urged the state government, local revenue officials, and HYDRAA to intervene and put an end to the illegal land encroachments in the area.

Authorities Yet to Respond

Despite mounting pressure from victims and local residents, authorities have yet to make an official statement regarding the allegations against Neelam Madhu. With affected landowners seeking justice, the case has now gained attention in political and legal circles, sparking debates about corruption, land grabbing, and the inefficacy of government bodies in protecting citizen rights.