Hyderabad Residents Raise Alarm Over Land Grabbing as HYDRAA Pledges Action

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has received 63 complaints regarding illegal encroachments and modifications to old layouts during the latest Prajavani grievance meeting.

The majority of the grievances were related to the illegal takeover of plots, roads, and parks, raising serious concerns among residents about land grabbing and misuse of power by former municipal officials.

Key Encroachment Issues Reported

The complaints, spanning multiple locations across Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, highlight the growing problem of land encroachment and unauthorized alterations to existing layouts.

1. AV Nagar-2: Blocked Stormwater Passage Causes Flooding

Residents of AV Nagar-2 raised concerns about flooding in their area due to a wall constructed over a stormwater passage linked to Turkayamjal Lake. They alleged that the blockage has led to severe water stagnation, affecting their daily lives and posing health risks.

2. Pratap Singaram, Ghatkesar Mandal: 88 Plots Encroached

A significant case was reported from Pratap Singaram in Ghatkesar Mandal, where residents complained about the encroachment of 88 plots from a 390-plot layout developed in 1989. The layout, covering 25.17 acres, has been partially taken over, with some encroachers allegedly misusing the Dharani portal to create a fake land passbook for 6.14 acres. Additionally, roads and parks in the area have been occupied, limiting public access.

3. Boduppal: School Playground Taken Over

Members of the Devender Nagar Weaker Section Society in Boduppal submitted a complaint requesting HYDRAA to reclaim a 1,200-square-yard government plot, originally allocated for a school playground. Residents alleged that the land has been encroached upon, depriving children of much-needed open space for recreation and education.

4. Srirangapura Colony: Park and Road Encroachment

Residents of Srirangapura Colony in Ward 24 of Urukayanjal Municipality, Rangareddy District, accused a former public representative of occupying 1,050 square yards of designated parkland. Additionally, they claimed that a road connecting six colonies has been blocked, restricting access and causing inconvenience to the local population.

Residents Allege Inaction by Local Authorities

Several complainants expressed frustration over the lack of action by local municipal authorities despite filing multiple complaints. Many alleged that encroachers have strong political connections, making it difficult for officials to take stringent action against them.

Residents have urged HYDRAA to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that encroached public lands are restored for community use.

HYDRAA Assures Swift Action

After listening to residents’ grievances, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath assured that officials will visit the affected areas within two weeks to conduct on-ground inspections and take necessary action. The agency has pledged to:

Investigate illegal encroachments and verify land records.

and verify land records. Coordinate with local municipal authorities to remove unauthorized structures.

to remove unauthorized structures. Ensure that public lands, roads, and parks are reclaimed for community use.

for community use. Take legal action against those involved in land grabbing and misuse of official powers.

Growing Concerns Over Illegal Land Encroachments

The increasing number of land-related complaints indicates a serious issue of unauthorized encroachments in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. Encroachments not only impact urban development but also pose challenges for infrastructure planning, road connectivity, and environmental sustainability.

Urban experts suggest that the government should implement strict monitoring mechanisms to prevent illegal land grabbing. Regular audits of land records, increased surveillance of disputed properties, and strict enforcement of municipal regulations are necessary to curb this growing menace.