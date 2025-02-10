Hyderabad: Hydraa Commissioner Receives 64 Complaints in One Day, Orders Investigation and Action

In a proactive step to address public grievances, Hydraa Prajavani received a total of 64 complaints during the public hearing held on Monday. The complaints, which highlighted various issues faced by the residents, prompted immediate action from the authorities. Hydraa Commissioner Sri Ranganath has instructed officials to investigate the matters and take necessary actions.

Key Issues Raised in Complaints

The complaints raised by the citizens largely focused on several critical urban management concerns. Some of the major issues included:

Encroachments on Parks and Roads : Complaints highlighted the illegal construction of fences and barriers that have been obstructing parks and roads, creating difficulties for the public.

: Complaints highlighted the illegal construction of fences and barriers that have been obstructing parks and roads, creating difficulties for the public. Encroachment of Public Lands : Some individuals have allegedly been occupying areas meant for public use and citizens’ needs, causing unnecessary disruptions.

: Some individuals have allegedly been occupying areas meant for public use and citizens’ needs, causing unnecessary disruptions. Lake and Water Body Management: Issues were also raised regarding the management of lakes, with residents urging authorities to clarify the Full Tank Level (FTL) of certain water bodies, which have been a matter of concern for years.

Immediate Action Taken

The Commissioner immediately addressed the complaints by holding discussions with the concerned officials on-site. To ensure that the complaints were legitimate and backed by accurate data, officials were instructed to compare the complaints with Google Maps and the Survey of India Maps.

In line with this, steps were taken to identify and clear the encroachments, and the authorities were given specific instructions to resolve the longstanding issues, which had been pending for several years.

Field Inspections and Ongoing Efforts

In a display of quick action, Hydraa Commissioner Sri Ranganath directed officials to conduct field inspections within a week. The aim is to hold meetings with both parties involved and find a feasible solution to the problems raised by citizens.

The Commissioner has emphasized that every complaint should be thoroughly investigated, and necessary steps should be taken in consultation with relevant stakeholders. He also urged authorities to ensure that they remain updated with accurate data while addressing the complaints.

A Step Toward Effective Governance

The proactive approach demonstrated by Hydraa Prajavani in addressing public concerns through direct action reflects the city’s commitment to resolving longstanding issues and ensuring better living conditions for its residents. The action taken by the Commissioner is expected to bring swift resolutions to the ongoing challenges and pave the way for more efficient urban management in the city.

As the process moves forward, the authorities are expected to continue their efforts to resolve any disputes and restore public spaces for the benefit of all.