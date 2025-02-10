Watch: Child Shouts ‘Meri Shirt Chhorde, Mummy Dantengi’ as Tiger Grabs His Shirt, Video Goes Viral on Social Media

In a shocking yet amusing incident at a zoo park, a young child found himself in a close encounter with a large tiger, creating a mix of panic and laughter among onlookers and social media users. The incident, which occurred while the child was observing the tiger, went viral after the video showed the child desperately clinging to his shirt as the tiger grabbed it.

Tiger’s Unexpected Interaction with the Child

While the child was standing near the tiger enclosure, the big cat grabbed hold of his shirt, pulling him toward the bars. The frightened child immediately began shouting, ‘Meri Shirt Chhorde, Mummy Dantengi’ (“Let go of my shirt! My mom is going to hit me!”) as he attempted to free himself from the tiger’s grasp.

Despite the initial panic, the situation turned out to be non-threatening, with the child eventually freed from the tiger’s grip after a brief but tense moment. Onlookers rushed to intervene, and the zoo authorities ensured that the situation was handled safely.

Viral Video Sparks Laughter on Social Media

The incident was caught on camera and quickly circulated on social media platforms. Many netizens found the child’s frightened yet humorous reaction to the tiger’s antics amusing. The video has been shared widely, with social media users laughing at the child’s innocent yet hilarious plea for his shirt to be released.

Also Read: Watch: 23-Year-Old Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing

While the situation could have been dangerous, it was the child’s unintentional comedy in the face of a potentially terrifying moment that has captured the attention of people online.

Though the event could have been serious, it ended in laughter, and the child’s amusing reaction to the tiger’s behavior is now a viral sensation online.