Tributes paid to Telangana’s revolutionary fighter Chakali Ailamma

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday paid tributes to Telangana’s revolutionary fighter Chityala Ailamma, popularly known as Chakali Ailamma, on her death anniversary. CM Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to New Delhi, offered floral tributes to the portrait of Ailamma and recalled her valiant struggle.

He hailed Chakali Ailamma as a symbol of resistance against oppression and tyranny. The CM said Ailamma had raised the banner of revolt against feudal arrogance and authoritarianism nearly 80 years ago on Telangana soil.

CM Revanth Reddy noted that the statue of Telangana Thalli was designed drawing inspiration from legendary women such as Sammakka, Sarakka, and Chakali Ailamma. Members of Parliament P. Balram Naik and Kiran Kumar Reddy also participated in the programme. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka paid tributes to Chakali Ailamma.

He stated that Ailamma showcased the resilience and fighting spirit of the Telangana people to the world with her fight for land, for sustenance and for liberation from forced labour. Minister for Industries and Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu said he honours Ailamma’s fearless spirit and unwavering courage.

“A true icon of resistance, she stood against oppression and injustice, inspiring generations of Telangana’s people, especially women, to fight for dignity and self-respect. Her legacy is a reminder that the struggle for equality and justice requires bravery, determination, and resilience; the values that continue to guide us as we build a stronger, fairer Telangana,” the minister posted on ‘X’.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao also paid tributes to Ailamma. He said that she played a key role in the Telangana armed peasant struggle, which is a testament to the fighting spirit of Telangana. KTR called Ailamma a revolutionary firebrand who sparked the first land struggle.

She rebelled for land and livelihood and attacked the anti-people regime. He stated that the KCR government decided to officially celebrate Chakali Ailamma Jayanti every year with the intention of passing on the struggles and sacrifices of Chakali Ailamma to future generations. Telangana Jagruthi president K. Kavitha also paid tributes to Ailamma. She said Ailamme stood as a symbol of Telangana women’s power and the courage of the masses.