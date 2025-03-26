Triple Tragedy at Railway Station: Man Kills Girl, Her Father, Then Shoots Himself

In a shocking incident at Ara Junction railway station in Bihar’s Arrah on Tuesday evening, a man shot dead a teenage girl and her father before turning the gun on himself. The tragic event unfolded on the footbridge connecting Platform 2 and Platform 3.

Victims Identified

According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Jiya Kumari, aged between 16 and 17 years, and her father Anil Sinha. The shooter, Aman Kumar, believed to be around 23-24 years old, died on the spot after shooting himself.

What Happened?

As per Bhojpur ASP Parichay Kumar, the assailant first opened fire at the teenage girl, followed by her father, and then shot himself. All three were found dead with gunshot wounds.

“On the overbridge between platforms 3 and 4 of Ara Railway Station, three people have died of gunshot wounds. According to an eyewitness, a young man shot at the girl and her father, then committed suicide,” said ASP Parichay Kumar.

Investigation Underway

While the exact motive is still unclear, officials are not ruling out a possible love angle. A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

Speaking on the matter, the RPF Senior Commandant Prakash Panda stated that although the railway station has around 40 CCTV cameras, there were no cameras on the footbridge where the incident occurred. He assured that arrangements will be made to install cameras in the area.

“We are investigating. The murder weapon has been seized. Additional CCTV cameras will be installed on the foot over bridge,” Panda said.

Girl Was to Travel to Delhi

Reports suggest that Jiya Kumari was scheduled to board a train to Delhi from Ara Railway Station at the time of the incident.

The community remains in shock as police continue their probe into what led to this brutal act in a public place.