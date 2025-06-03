Triptii Dimri Reveals Where Her Heart Feels Most at Ease: A Soulful Escape to the Hills

Mumbai: Rising Bollywood star Triptii Dimri, best known for her roles in Animal and Bulbbul, has shared a glimpse of her personal paradise — the serene hills where she finds peace and comfort away from the chaos of city life.

Triptii Dimri Finds Solace in the Hills: “Where My Heart Feels Most at Ease”

On Tuesday, Triptii Dimri posted a soothing video from her recent getaway to the mountains. In the clip, she is seen enjoying gentle rain, sitting peacefully on a rock as she gazes into the lush green hills. Embracing the simplicity of the moment, the actress is also seen cooking and enjoying a humble bowl of Maggi noodles in the calm natural surroundings.

Also Read: Harish Rao Declares: “BRS Will Contest Alone and Return to Power in Telangana”

She captioned the video with:

“Where my heart feels most at ease”, adding the trending track ‘Pahadon Mein’ by Salman Elahi as the background score — perfectly matching the vibe of the visuals.

Triptii Dimri to Star in ‘Spirit’ Opposite Prabhas

On the work front, Triptii is making headlines with her upcoming project “Spirit”, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She replaces Deepika Padukone as the female lead in this highly anticipated film, co-starring Prabhas. Sources say Deepika opted out due to reported creative differences and logistical issues involving high remuneration and limited working hours.

Triptii’s Upcoming Movies: A Power-Packed Lineup

Triptii Dimri’s career is on a fast rise, with a slate full of high-profile projects:

“Dhadak 2” – Starring opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi , directed by Shazia Iqbal , and backed by Zee Studios , Dharma Productions , and Cloud 9 Pictures .

– Starring opposite , directed by , and backed by , , and . “Arjun Ustara” – Featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

– Featuring in the lead. “Ma Behan” – A women-centric film with Madhuri Dixit .

– A women-centric film with . “Animal Park” – Sequel to Animal, reuniting her with Ranbir Kapoor .

– Sequel to Animal, reuniting her with . An untitled project with Yash – Further details are yet to be revealed.

From Bulbbul to Bollywood’s Big League

Triptii Dimri rose to fame with Netflix’s “Bulbbul”, and solidified her position in the mainstream with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal”, where her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor became a talking point. With each role, she’s steadily becoming Bollywood’s new favorite for strong, layered female characters.NatureTherapy