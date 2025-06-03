Harish Rao Declares: “BRS Will Contest Alone and Return to Power in Telangana”

Hyderabad: In a fiery speech delivered at Telangana Bhavan during the state formation day celebrations, Siddipet MLA and former minister T. Harish Rao reaffirmed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will not form any alliance with other political parties in the upcoming elections. He also launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

BRS Will Contest Alone and Win 100 Seats, Says Harish Rao

Harish Rao firmly dismissed any rumors of a possible alliance involving the BRS.

“No matter what the elections are, the BRS will not ally with any party. We will contest alone and the pink flag will fly high with 100 assembly seats,” he said.

Harish Rao Slams BJP Over Godavari Water Disputes

Accusing the BJP of working against Telangana’s interests, Harish Rao alleged that the Banakacharla project poses a grave threat to the state’s rightful share in Godavari waters.

“Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and MP Etela Rajender are silent while Andhra Pradesh builds the Banakacharla project. If it isn’t stopped, we’ll take the matter to the Supreme Court,” he warned.

He also condemned the current government’s inaction on Krishna river water and criticized the CM for allegedly siding with TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu.

Demand for Transparency in Miss England Case

Referring to recent controversies involving high-level state officials, Harish Rao demanded the release of video footage related to the Miss England misbehavior incident.

“If the Chief Minister is sincere, he must make the footage public and register cases against the MP, corporation chairman, and IAS officer involved,” he stated.

“Revanth Reddy Brought Shame to Telangana”

Drawing a sharp contrast between the BRS regime and the current Congress-led administration, Harish Rao said:

“If KCR put Telangana on the world map, Revanth Reddy has brought shame to it.”

He also accused Revanth of never saying “Jai Telangana” and labeled him a traitor to the Telangana cause.

BRS Leaders Unite Against Congress Government

Several senior BRS leaders spoke out against the current Congress government:

Madhusudhanachari (Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council) said there’s growing public opposition to Congress policies.

(Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council) said there’s growing to Congress policies. Vinod Kumar stated that Telangana has “gone into the hands of miscreants.”

stated that Telangana has Sabitha Indra Reddy , a former minister, shared that she once considered resigning during the movement for Telangana.

, a former minister, shared that she once considered resigning during the movement for Telangana. KP Vivekanand, Malla Reddy, and MLC Surabhi Vani Devi also addressed the gathering.

Telangana Formation Day Celebrations at Telangana Bhavan

The event included tributes at the statues of Mother Telangana and Professor Jayashankar, with Madhusudhanachari hoisting the national flag. The ceremony emphasized the legacy of the Telangana movement and highlighted the BRS’s commitment to the state’s future.

