KT Rama Rao to Indian Students in US: Don’t Just Chase Jobs, Be Change-Makers

Hyderabad: In a compelling interaction with Telugu students at the University of Texas at Dallas, BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged Indian youth in the United States to aim beyond academic grades and jobs, focusing instead on long-term goals and contributing meaningfully to society.

BRS to Set Up Legal Cell for Indian Students in the US

KT Rama Rao, addressing concerns of Indian students abroad, assured them that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would soon establish a legal support cell for students in distress.

“We understand the emotional and financial toll when students are forced to return abruptly. The BRS NRI wing in the USA will extend legal help wherever required,” he said.

Also Read: Elvish Yadav Breaks Silence: “I Am a Very Misunderstood Person”

Awareness of US Laws and Society is Key: KTR

Rama Rao stressed the importance of understanding local laws and societal norms in the US. He encouraged students to remain informed and aware to avoid legal and personal setbacks.

“Students coming here with dreams of higher education should not suffer due to ignorance. Awareness is key during your stay abroad,” he emphasized.

Education with Purpose: Grades Aren’t Everything

The BRS leader advised students to move beyond the obsession with grades and job placements. He urged them to think bigger and aim to bring positive change in the world.

“Rather than chasing just jobs, strive to make a difference. Your goal should be to contribute to society and create impact globally,” he said.

Innovate, Compete, and Return to Build India

Encouraging students to be innovative and globally competitive, KT Rama Rao called on the Indian diaspora to reverse brain drain by returning to India and becoming job creators.

“Despite challenges, India has immense potential. Don’t just be job seekers—come back and build the nation,” he urged.

KCR’s Journey a Lesson in Courage and Persistence

Citing the political journey of his father and BRS founder K. Chandrashekhar Rao, KTR highlighted how real change demands risk, vision, and commitment.