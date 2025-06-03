Elvish Yadav Breaks Silence: “I Am a Very Misunderstood Person”

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber and reality show star Elvish Yadav, often surrounded by controversy, has opened up about being misunderstood due to his tone and language. Known for proudly speaking Haryanvi, Elvish has finally addressed the stereotypes associated with his background and communication style.

Elvish Yadav on Being Judged for His Haryanvi Accent

In a recent interview with IANS, Elvish candidly expressed frustration over how people perceive the Haryanvi language. He said,

“Most people think that languages like ours—like Haryanvi, which is ‘khadi’ (upright) speech—sound like the language of illiterate people. But that’s not true.”

He clarified that the assertive tone of his native tongue often gets mistaken for arrogance or aggression.

A Topper Turned Influencer: Elvish’s Academic Journey

Born as Siddharth Yadav in Haryana, Elvish revealed that he was a dedicated student before fame.

Also Read: C-Section Controversy Erupts: Gauahar Khan vs. Suniel Shetty — Who’s Right?

“I used to study really hard. I was a topper. I graduated from a good college—Hansraj College, Delhi University.”

He emphasized that speaking a regional language does not reflect one’s intellect or education level.

Breaking Stereotypes About Regional Languages

Elvish compared his situation to someone from Tamil Nadu speaking Tamil, pointing out that regional languages should not be judged harshly.

“A stereotype has been created that anyone who speaks Haryanvi—no matter how educated—is considered illiterate. But that’s just our language.”

“I Swear I’m a Good Person”: Elvish on Misconceptions and Memes

Despite his bold online persona, Elvish insists he is often misunderstood.

“Even meme pages have started saying that I’m a very misunderstood person. But I’m a good person. I swear on my mother.”

On Viral Fights and Anger Issues

When asked about his on-screen clashes, especially with Prince Narula on MTV Roadies Double Cross, Elvish said: