Trophy Tour of FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup Reaches Hyderabad; Unveiling Held at Gymkhana Grounds

Hyderabad: The Trophy Tour of the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup made a vibrant stop in Hyderabad on Sunday, with the gleaming trophy drawing enthusiastic response from sports lovers and officials alike.

The tour commenced at the Ambedkar Statue on NTR Marg and concluded at the historic Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad, where the trophy was formally unveiled by Shri P. Malla Reddy, General Secretary of the Telangana Olympic Association.

Also Read: Amit Shah lauds NCB, Delhi Police for Rs 262 crore drug seizure

The ceremony was attended by Telangana Hockey President Vijay Kumar, Hyderabad District Hockey President Gajjella Nagesh, and Telangana Hockey General Secretary C.R. Bheem Singh, who took part in the proceedings and expressed pride over Hyderabad’s role in the sport’s development.

A large number of sports officials, hockey players, and fans gathered for the event, celebrating the trophy’s arrival and extending their support for the upcoming FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup.

The event underscored Telangana’s growing presence in promoting hockey and other sports at both national and international levels.