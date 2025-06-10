Troubled by Health Issues? Jaggery and Chickpeas Could Be Your Simple Solution

Including protein-rich and mineral-dense foods in your diet is essential to keeping your body strong and healthy. Two traditional Indian superfoods — jaggery (bellam) and roasted chickpeas (shanagalu) — are packed with nutrients like iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. When combined, they offer multiple health benefits and help prevent a range of common ailments. Let’s explore the amazing benefits of consuming jaggery and chickpeas together every day.

1. Enhances Metabolism and Muscle Strength

Eating a handful of chickpeas with jaggery in the morning can significantly boost your metabolism. This combination is especially beneficial for people who exercise regularly or go to the gym, as it supports muscle strength. The potassium in jaggery helps improve energy levels and metabolic function.

2. Aids in Weight Loss

Struggling with obesity or excess weight? Roasted chickpeas with jaggery can act like a natural fat burner. Chickpeas are high in protein and fiber, which keep you full for longer and reduce cravings. Just 100 grams of chickpeas provide 19 grams of protein, making them an excellent snack for weight loss.

3. Reduces Acidity and Improves Digestion

Acidity is a common problem for many today. The fiber in chickpeas combined with the digestive properties of jaggery helps neutralize stomach acid and activate digestive enzymes. This combo keeps your gut healthy and supports smooth digestion.

4. Boosts Memory and Reduces Stress

Regular intake of jaggery and chickpeas may improve brain function and enhance memory. This combination supports the production of serotonin, a hormone that helps regulate mood and reduces stress levels.

5. Strengthens Bones and Teeth

Thanks to the high phosphorus content in both chickpeas and jaggery, consuming them together promotes strong bones and teeth. For example, just 10 grams of jaggery contains 4 mg of phosphorus, and 100 grams of chickpeas offer 168 mg.

6. Prevents Anemia

If you’re struggling with low hemoglobin or iron deficiency, this natural duo can help. Both jaggery and chickpeas are rich in iron, which improves the production of red blood cells and increases oxygen supply throughout the body, helping to combat anemia.