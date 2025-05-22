Trump Administration Launching $5 Million “Gold Card” Visa to Replace EB-5 Program

Washington: The U.S. government is set to roll out a new “Gold Card” visa initiative, aimed at attracting ultra-wealthy foreign investors by offering them permanent residency in exchange for a $5 million investment in the American economy.

The program, spearheaded by President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, is expected to launch within a week.

Gold Card Visa to Replace EB-5 Program

The “Gold Card” will effectively replace the current EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which was designed to promote U.S. economic growth through foreign investments of $900,000–$1.8 million. The new program sets a significantly higher investment threshold of $5 million, aiming to attract high-quality investors and reduce fraud risks.

Key Features of the Gold Card Visa Program

Investment Requirement : Minimum $5 million investment in the U.S. economy.

: Minimum $5 million investment in the U.S. economy. Residency and Citizenship : Offers permanent residency with a potential pathway to U.S. citizenship.

: Offers permanent residency with a potential pathway to U.S. citizenship. Enhanced Vetting : Aims to introduce stricter background checks and transparency.

: Aims to introduce stricter background checks and transparency. Limited Availability: Up to 1 million Gold Cards may be issued, according to estimates.

Official Launch and Website Announcement

Commerce Secretary Lutnick announced at Axios’ “Building the Future” event that a dedicated government portal—“trumpcard.gov”—will go live within a week. “People can start to register soon after,” Lutnick stated.

Legal and Legislative Concerns

Currently, the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) does not accommodate a Gold Card program. Legal experts argue that launching the initiative without Congressional approval may face constitutional challenges unless passed as an amendment or upheld by the Supreme Court.

Impact on Investors and Immigration

While the high investment threshold narrows eligibility to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, the U.S. continues to appeal as a stable destination. According to Henley & Partners’ 2025 Wealth Report, the U.S. holds 34% of global liquid wealth and houses over 6 million millionaires, making it the world’s top destination for private wealth migration.

Ongoing EB-5 Program Still Active

Despite the upcoming Gold Card launch, the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA)—passed in 2022—remains in effect until September 30, 2027. Investors filing under EB-5 before September 30, 2026, are protected under “grandfathering” provisions and won’t be affected by future changes.

Trump’s Promise: “Green Card Privileges, Plus”

President Trump emphasized the program’s exclusivity, stating: “We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million, and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus.” However, the administration has not yet clarified what additional benefits the “plus” entails.