Trump Announces John Ratcliffe as CIA Director in His Administration

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has officially named John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence (DNI), as the new head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) under his administration.

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump praised Ratcliffe’s record of truth-telling and commitment to national security. “From exposing the fake Russian collusion narrative to uncovering the FBI’s abuse of civil liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for truth and honesty with the American public,” Trump said.

Trump’s Support for Ratcliffe’s Appointment

Trump further highlighted Ratcliffe’s role in addressing the controversial Hunter Biden laptop story, stating, “When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American people.” Trump also referred to his decision to award Ratcliffe the National Security Medal in 2020, recognizing his distinguished achievements in intelligence and national security.

John Ratcliffe’s Impressive Career in Intelligence

Ratcliffe, who previously served as the sixth Director of National Intelligence (DNI), was the leader of the U.S. intelligence community and the principal intelligence advisor to President Trump during his first term. Trump’s announcement signals Ratcliffe’s unique distinction as the first individual to serve in both of the nation’s highest intelligence positions.

“I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our nation’s highest intelligence positions. He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the highest levels of national security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump stated.

Ratcliffe’s Background in National Security

Before serving as DNI, Ratcliffe had a distinguished career in Congress, representing Texas’ 4th Congressional District for over five years. As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, House Judiciary Committee, and Homeland Security Committee, Ratcliffe was a leading policymaker on national security issues and served as the chairman of the Cybersecurity Subcommittee.