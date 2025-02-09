Trump Engages Putin in Talks to End Ukraine Conflict; Urges Swift Peace

Washington D.C: United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that he recently spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. This marks the first known direct conversation between the two leaders since early 2022.

Trump’s Statement on War and Peace Talks

In an exclusive interview with The New York Post, Trump revealed that Putin expressed a desire to stop the bloodshed, saying, “He (Putin) wants to see people stop dying.” Trump emphasized that the conflict has been a devastating bloodbath, noting that his team had held “some very good talks” about resolving the war. However, Trump refrained from revealing specific details about his discussions with Putin, responding cryptically when asked how many times he had communicated with the Russian leader, saying, “better not say.”

Kremlin’s Response

The White House has yet to comment on Trump’s claims, while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov neither confirmed nor denied the conversation. In an interview with TASS news agency, Peskov stated, “Many different communications are emerging,” adding, “These communications are conducted through different channels. I personally may not know something, be unaware of something. Therefore, in this case, I can neither confirm nor deny it.”

Potential Trump-Putin Peace Meeting

Trump has previously suggested that he would be open to meeting Putin in person to negotiate a peace agreement, though no specific date or location for such talks has been confirmed. Reports earlier this month have suggested that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are possible locations for these discussions. Russian lawmakers have indicated that peace talks could take place as soon as February or March, but caution remains regarding any speculation about the meeting.

Putin’s Conditions for Peace

Putin has made it clear that he is willing to negotiate a peace deal, but only under certain conditions. These include Ukraine’s renouncement of its NATO ambitions and the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from four regions currently claimed by Russia. Despite expressing a willingness to engage in talks, Putin has remained firm on these territorial demands and insists on Ukraine’s exclusion from NATO as a non-negotiable condition for peace.

Trump’s Plan to End the War

Trump has said that he possesses a concrete plan to end the war but has not revealed specifics. He mentioned his positive relationship with Putin, noting, “I’ve always had a good relationship with Putin.” Trump expressed urgency in bringing the war to an end, stating, “Every day people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing,” and added that he hoped peace would come quickly.

Meeting with Zelenskyy

In addition to his talks with Putin, Trump also revealed plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week. According to reports, Zelenskyy is seeking rare earth minerals from the U.S. in exchange for financial support as part of ongoing efforts to aid Ukraine in the conflict.

With both leaders signaling a potential willingness to engage in negotiations, the international community watches closely for any developments that could lead to a resolution of the war in Ukraine.