Israeli Forces Begin Withdrawal from Key Gaza Corridor Under Ceasefire Agreement with Hamas

Mughraqa, Gaza Strip: Israeli forces have commenced withdrawing from the crucial 6 km Netzarim corridor in Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This marks a significant step in the fragile truce between the two sides, with the Israeli government fulfilling one of its commitments under the deal. However, questions remain about the extension of the ceasefire and its next phase.

A Key Move in the Truce

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel agreed to remove its forces from the Netzarim corridor, a strategic strip of land that separates northern Gaza from the southern parts of the territory. This area was previously used by Israel as a military zone during the ongoing conflict. As part of the truce deal that started on January 19, Israel allowed Palestinians to travel through the Netzarim corridor to return to their homes in northern Gaza, a region severely impacted by the war.

The withdrawal of Israeli troops from this area is another key commitment in the ceasefire, which aims to pause the 15-month-long conflict. However, both sides still face significant challenges in negotiating the extension of the truce, with little progress made on discussions about the next phase.

Uncertainty Surrounds Ceasefire Extension

While the truce holds, Israel and Hamas have not yet agreed on how to extend the ceasefire or on the terms for the release of more Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dispatched a delegation to Qatar to engage in talks, though the mission’s lower-level officials have sparked speculation that it may not lead to a breakthrough. Netanyahu is also expected to convene a Cabinet meeting this week to discuss the next steps in the deal.

Ongoing Tensions and Violent Clashes

The fragile ceasefire has been tested by various incidents, including the shooting death of a 23-year-old pregnant Palestinian woman by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The violence in the West Bank has escalated, with Israeli troops conducting operations in the northern regions.

In Gaza, as cars packed with belongings, including water tanks and suitcases, were seen crossing through the Netzarim corridor, there were no Israeli troops visible in the area. Under the ceasefire, cars are allowed to pass through without inspection.

Hamas Claims Victory, Israeli Military Withdrawal Continues

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Al-Qanoua praised the withdrawal, claiming that the move demonstrated Hamas’ ability to force Israel into submission. He also asserted that the withdrawal undermined Israel’s claim of achieving a “total victory” in the war. However, Israeli officials did not disclose the exact number of soldiers involved in the pullback.

The truce, which also includes a gradual release of Israeli hostages and the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza, remains under intense scrutiny as both sides navigate the complexities of the negotiations. In the second phase of the agreement, the full release of hostages and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza are key points, though trust issues between the sides remain a significant hurdle.

Challenges in Gaza and Beyond

The future of the ceasefire remains uncertain as political pressures mount. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu faces strong demands from his right-wing allies to resume military action against Hamas, while many Israelis are eager to see further hostages returned home.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Gaza’s population and take ownership of the territory has stirred controversy. Israel has expressed some openness to the idea, but Hamas, Palestinians, and other Arab nations have strongly rejected it.

The war has already claimed more than 47,000 Palestinian lives, and significant destruction in Gaza has left many returning to devastated homes. The international community watches closely as negotiations for a longer-term peace continue amidst escalating tensions.