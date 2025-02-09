UAE Condemns Netanyahu’s Remarks on Palestinian State in Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent comments suggesting that a Palestinian state could be established on Saudi Arabian territory. Netanyahu’s remarks have sparked controversy, prompting the UAE to express its “strong condemnation and denunciation” of the “unacceptable and provocative” statements.

UAE’s Strong Opposition to Netanyahu’s Remarks

According to the UAE’s official news agency, WAM, the country has denounced Netanyahu’s statements as a “blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.” The UAE also reaffirmed its full support for Saudi Arabia, with UAE Minister of State Khalifa Bin Shaheen Almarar emphasizing the nation’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

Almarar further expressed the UAE’s unwavering stance against any actions that undermine Palestinian rights or force their displacement. He called for an immediate end to settlement activities, warning that such practices pose a significant threat to regional stability and peace prospects.

UAE Stands Firm on Palestinian Rights

The Minister also urged the international community, including the United Nations and the UN Security Council, to take decisive actions against illegal practices violating international law. Almarar reaffirmed the UAE’s historic support for Palestinian rights and underscored the necessity of a political solution that leads to an independent Palestinian state.

“There will be no stability in the region without a two-state solution,” Almarar concluded, reiterating the UAE’s commitment to a peaceful resolution based on international law.

Netanyahu’s Remarks Stir Controversy

Netanyahu’s controversial remarks, made during an interview with Israel’s Channel 14, suggested that Saudi Arabia could establish a Palestinian state within its own territory, stating, “Saudis can establish a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have plenty of land there.” When asked about the creation of a Palestinian state in the context of normalizing ties with Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu responded, “I will not sign an agreement that endangers the State of Israel.”

Also Read: 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Caribbean, Tsunami Warnings Issued

These comments come amidst Saudi Arabia’s continued position that it will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state. Netanyahu’s remarks have only added to the tension surrounding the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the broader political dynamics of the Middle East.

UAE Condemns Netanyahu’s Remarks on Palestinian State in Saudi Arabia

The UAE’s swift condemnation underscores the delicate nature of the region’s diplomatic relations and highlights the ongoing challenges surrounding the pursuit of peace in the Middle East.