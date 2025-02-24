Trump Hails Conservative Victory in Germany—Will It Change Europe’s Future?

US President Donald Trump hailed the results of Germany’s 2025 federal election, which saw the conservative alliance led by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) claim a clear victory. Trump, who expressed his support on his social media platform, Truth Social, noted that, much like the United States, the German people had grown weary of a “no common sense” agenda, particularly in areas like energy and immigration.

Trump’s post read, “Looks like the Conservative Party in Germany has won the very big and highly anticipated election. Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda, especially on energy and immigration, that has prevailed for so many years. This is a great day for Germany.”

Preliminary Election Results Show CDU/CSU Leading

The preliminary results released by German public broadcaster ARD show that the CDU/CSU coalition secured 28.5% of the vote, followed by the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 20.6%. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) came in third with 16.5%. The Greens secured 11.8%, and Die Linke received 8.7%. The Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) are projected to receive 4.4% and 4.9%, respectively.

This election will determine the composition of Germany’s next Bundestag, with parties needing at least 5% of the national vote to secure representation. Voter turnout reached 84%, the highest since 1990.

Friedrich Merz Vows Quick Formation of New Government

Following the election results, Friedrich Merz, the chancellor candidate for CDU/CSU, vowed to move swiftly to form a new government. “Tonight, we will celebrate and from tomorrow we start working,” Merz said. “The world out there is not waiting for us.” He emphasized the importance of forming a government as soon as possible, with a target of having it in place by Easter.

Olaf Scholz Acknowledges SPD’s Historic Defeat

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledged the SPD’s historic defeat, stating, “This is a bitter election result for the Social Democratic Party, it is also an electoral defeat.” He confirmed that he would remain in office until a new coalition government is formed.

The Rise of Alternative for Germany (AfD)

The AfD made significant strides in this election, nearly doubling its results from the 2021 election. Party co-leader Alice Weidel described the election as the “historically strongest result” for the AfD, emphasizing that the party is now firmly entrenched in mainstream German society. Although the AfD has expressed willingness to cooperate with the CDU/CSU in coalition talks, Merz has ruled out any alliance with the party, which remains a contentious issue among Germany’s major political factions.

Challenges Ahead in Coalition Negotiations

While Merz faces the challenge of forming a government in a fragmented political landscape, he is determined to move forward with the negotiations. He also outlined a vision to strengthen Europe step by step, with the long-term goal of achieving greater independence from the United States. During an appearance on German TV programs ARD and ZDF, Merz noted that the Trump administration had shown “largely indifferent” attitudes toward Europe’s future.

As Germany looks to navigate its post-election future, the political dynamics within the country and its relationship with the US and Europe will be key topics in the coming months.