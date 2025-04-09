Trump Says Countries ‘Kissing My A**’, Taunts World Leaders Over Trade Talks

Washington, D.C: US President Donald Trump made bold and controversial remarks at a Republican donor event on Tuesday, asserting that his aggressive tariff policies are forcing world leaders to scramble for trade deals with the United States.

“They’re Calling, Begging for Deals”

At the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner, Trump said foreign governments are now desperate to negotiate under pressure from his sweeping new tariffs. “These countries are calling us up, kissing my a**,” he told the crowd of House Republicans.

Mocking foreign leaders’ reactions, Trump impersonated them pleading for relief: “Please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything.” He also dismissed suggestions by Republican lawmakers that Congress should take the lead on international trade talks, saying, “You don’t negotiate like I negotiate.”

Tariff Storm: 10% on All, 104% on China

On April 2, the White House announced a 10% ‘baseline’ tariff on nearly all imports, sparing only a few key allies. “Reciprocal” tariffs were imposed on countries deemed to have unfair trade practices — including China and India.

The measures escalated further on April 8, with a massive 104% punitive tariff slapped on all Chinese imports. The US warned Beijing to dismantle its 34% tariff on American goods within 24 hours or face the full impact. China, however, has refused to back down.

China, India Align Against US Tariff Push

In a rare move, China signaled potential alignment with India. Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, called for a joint stand against the US tariff regime.

“The China-India economic and trade relationship is based on complementarity and mutual benefit… the two largest developing countries should stand together,” Yu said in a statement posted on X.

India Feels the Shockwave

India wasn’t spared in the tariff barrage. A 26% US tariff on Indian exports took effect Wednesday, triggering concern among Indian investors. The Sensex opened in the red as fears of a broader global trade war resurfaced.

Experts warn that rising tariffs may erode export competitiveness and impact job markets in developing economies. Meanwhile, Trump’s statements and actions are being viewed as a deliberate strategy to project dominance ahead of the US elections.