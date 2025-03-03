Trump Unveils US Crypto Strategic Reserve, Bitcoin Soars Past $93K

US President Donald Trump has sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency market with his latest announcement: the creation of a US Crypto Strategic Reserve. In a social media post on Sunday, Trump disclosed that major digital assets such as XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) will be included in this reserve.

His declaration immediately triggered a market rally, sending cryptocurrency prices soaring. This move signifies a dramatic shift in US crypto policy and reinforces Trump’s commitment to making America the global leader in digital assets.

A Major Shift in US Crypto Policy

The announcement marks a significant departure from the strict regulatory stance of the Biden administration, which imposed tight controls on the crypto sector. Unlike his predecessor, Trump has taken a pro-crypto approach, pledging to foster innovation in blockchain technology and digital finance.

“I will make sure the US is the Crypto Capital of the World,” Trump proclaimed on his Truth Social account.

This statement aligns with his broader economic strategy and has been welcomed by many crypto executives and investors, who played a crucial role in supporting his 2024 presidential campaign. His administration is now moving full speed ahead to cement the country’s dominance in the cryptocurrency market.

Crypto Market Reaction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Altcoins Soar

Trump’s announcement had an immediate impact on cryptocurrency prices, fueling a major market rally. According to CoinMarketCap data, several top digital assets saw substantial price surges:

Bitcoin (BTC) jumped past $93,000 , compared to its earlier level of $85,166.

jumped past , compared to its earlier level of $85,166. Ethereum (ETH) climbed 13% to $2,443.

climbed to $2,443. Solana (SOL) surged 18% to $175.46.

surged to $175.46. XRP skyrocketed 31% to $2.92.

skyrocketed to $2.92. Cardano (ADA) witnessed the biggest leap, jumping 71% to $1.10.

This rally highlights the market’s confidence in Trump’s pro-crypto policies and his push for regulatory clarity.

How Will the US Crypto Strategic Reserve Work?

Despite the market’s enthusiastic response, several questions remain about the actual structure and implementation of the US Crypto Strategic Reserve.

Experts have speculated on potential funding sources for the reserve:

The US Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF) – Some believe the reserve may be supported by this fund, which has historically been used for foreign exchange interventions. Seized Crypto Assets – Others suggest the reserve could be partially backed by digital assets confiscated during law enforcement actions.

A key legal uncertainty is whether Trump can establish this reserve without congressional approval. Nevertheless, the administration appears to be moving forward aggressively. To further solidify its stance, a White House Crypto Summit has been scheduled for Friday, where officials and industry leaders are expected to discuss the initiative’s implementation.

Bitcoin and Ethereum’s Role in the Reserve

In addition to XRP, Solana, and Cardano, Trump reaffirmed his support for the two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

“And, obviously, BTC and ETH, as other valuable cryptocurrencies, will be the heart of the Reserve. I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum!” he stated.

This acknowledgment further fueled investor optimism, reinforcing the belief that these top-tier assets will be integral to US economic policy moving forward.

What This Means for the Future of Cryptocurrency

Trump’s bold move has injected fresh momentum into the cryptocurrency market. However, industry experts caution that sustained growth will depend on:

Regulatory Clarity – Clear guidelines from financial regulators will be necessary to ensure stability and legitimacy.

– Clear guidelines from financial regulators will be necessary to ensure stability and legitimacy. Federal Reserve Policy – Interest rates and broader monetary policies could impact crypto adoption and market movements.

– Interest rates and broader monetary policies could impact crypto adoption and market movements. Institutional Involvement – If more traditional financial institutions embrace cryptocurrencies, mainstream acceptance could accelerate.

The establishment of a US Crypto Strategic Reserve could mark a new era in digital finance. Whether this initiative solidifies America’s leadership in blockchain innovation or serves as another short-term market stimulus remains to be seen. One thing is clear: the global crypto landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, and all eyes are now on Washington.