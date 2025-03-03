A shocking claim has surfaced from Alnur Mussayev, a former high-ranking Soviet intelligence officer, who alleges that Donald Trump was recruited by the KGB in 1987 during his business dealings in Moscow.

The ex-Kazakh intelligence chief’s revelation has sent shockwaves through the media, reigniting long-standing speculations about Trump’s ties to Russia.

The Claim: Trump Recruited by KGB as “Krasnov”

Mussayev, who served in the 6th Directorate of the KGB, made the bombshell statement in a Facebook post, alleging that the former U.S. president was enlisted as a KGB asset during his 1987 visit to Moscow. Mussayev claims that Trump, then a real estate mogul, was given the codename “Krasnov” after being recruited by Soviet officials.

According to Mussayev, the 6th Directorate’s primary goal was to acquire intelligence sources from among capitalists in Western nations. In his post, Mussayev claimed, “In 1987, I worked in the 6th Department of the KGB of the USSR in Moscow. The most important area of work of the 6th Department was the acquisition of spies and sources of information from among businessmen of capitalist countries. It was in that year that our department recruited the 40-year-old businessman from the USA, Donald Trump, nicknamed ‘Krasnov.’”

No Concrete Evidence Yet, but Growing Speculation

Despite Mussayev’s alarming accusation, he has not provided any concrete evidence to back up his claims. The timing of these revelations, however, has added fuel to the fire. The former Soviet intelligence officer’s post coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation for Trump to visit Moscow, reigniting interest in the long-running theory of Trump’s alleged ties to Russian intelligence.

The 1987 trip to Moscow, originally intended to explore a potential hotel venture, is now under intense scrutiny. Intelligence reports from the 1980s suggest that the KGB had an open file on Trump during this period, leading to speculation that the trip may have been more than just a business deal.

Mussayev’s allegations further claimed that Trump’s file, known as “Krasnov,” has since been removed from the FSB (Federal Security Service) and is now privately managed by one of Putin’s close associates. This revelation has only deepened the intrigue surrounding the former U.S. president’s relationship with Russia.

Trump Denies Allegations, Dismisses as “Fake News”

Trump has consistently denied any involvement with Russian intelligence. He has labeled claims of collusion as “ridiculous” and “fake news,” repeatedly dismissing the allegations during his time in office and beyond.

However, Mussayev’s claims come amid growing speculation about Trump’s pro-Russia stance, which has baffled many. Trump’s admiration for Vladimir Putin has raised eyebrows among his former aides and senior White House officials, including Anthony Scaramucci, who expressed confusion over Trump’s apparent “hold” on Russia.

The Kremlin’s Invitation to Trump: More Questions Arise

These allegations are not occurring in a vacuum. Recent reports have intensified the scrutiny of Trump’s relationship with Russia, particularly after rumors emerged about a potential visit to Moscow for a military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. Though Trump has firmly denied these claims, the mere mention has only fueled further questions about his ties to the Russian government.

The Ongoing Mystery of Trump’s Russia Connection

The mysterious nature of Trump’s relationship with Russia continues to spark conspiracy theories. While the former U.S. president has denied any wrongdoing, the persistence of rumors and the latest revelations by Mussayev keep the debate alive. As new information continues to surface, many are left wondering: Was Trump ever an asset of the Soviet Union? The full truth may never be known, but the growing media attention and ongoing speculation suggest this saga is far from over.