Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: US Universities Warn International Students

Washington: As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January 2025, universities across the United States are advising international students and staff to return to campus before his inauguration. This precaution comes in response to increasing concerns about potential changes to US immigration policies, which may impact students’ ability to stay and study in the country. According to a report by the BBC, many international students and staff are feeling anxious about their future due to Trump’s proposals for mass deportations and stricter immigration controls.

1. Trump’s Immigration Plans and Their Impact

During his election campaign, President-elect Trump committed to initiating the largest deportation operation in US history, including the potential use of military personnel to enforce it. His administration is also expected to challenge existing immigration programs, including the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which currently protects over 500,000 young immigrants brought to the US as children. Additionally, Trump has promised to tighten visa regulations and reduce immigration from certain countries.

2. Rising Anxiety Among International Students

The looming changes to immigration policy have led to increasing anxiety among international students. “Students are incredibly overwhelmed and stressed out right now due to the uncertainty around immigration,” said Professor Chloe East from the University of Colorado, Denver. Many students are deeply concerned about their visa status and whether they will be able to continue their studies in the US under the new administration.

3. University Travel Advisories and Precautions

To help alleviate some of the uncertainty, several US universities have issued travel advisories. On November 5, the University of Massachusetts urged international students, faculty, and staff to “strongly consider” returning to campus before Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025. The advisory highlighted the potential for travel disruptions due to new immigration policies, advising members of the international community to act cautiously.

“Given that a new presidential administration can enact new policies on its first day in office, and based on past experiences with travel bans in 2017, we are issuing this advisory to avoid any disruptions,” the university stated.

Several other universities, including Wesleyan University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), have also issued similar advisories. At Yale University, the Office of International Students and Scholars hosted a webinar to address concerns about possible changes to US immigration policy under Trump.

4. Trump’s Past Actions on Immigration

In his first term, President Trump signed an executive order banning nationals from several predominantly Muslim countries, as well as from North Korea and Venezuela, from entering the US. He also introduced measures to restrict student visas and increase border security. These actions have left many international students, particularly those from countries like China, deeply concerned about their future in the US under Trump’s second term.

Incoming administration officials have reportedly planned to construct large detention facilities for undocumented immigrants and prioritize the deportation of criminals and national security threats. While these actions are primarily aimed at individuals with criminal records, students are fearful that the heightened scrutiny could affect their visa status.

5. Concerns Among International Students

According to Professor East, students from Asia, especially China, are particularly anxious about the future due to the tense US-China relations under Trump.

One international student, Aoi Maeda from Japan, expressed her concerns about the shifting political climate. “I am planning to graduate in May 2026, but now that the administration is going to be a little bit more dangerous, I’m less hopeful about things going well,” Maeda said. “Trump claims that he is only interested in keeping illegal immigrants out of the country, but he changes the goalposts a lot. I feel like international students with visas might get affected, and it will become easier to deport us.”

6. Undocumented Students in US Higher Education

An estimated 408,000 undocumented students are currently enrolled in US higher education, accounting for about 1.9% of all postsecondary students, according to the Higher Ed Immigration Portal. These students are particularly vulnerable to changes in immigration laws, and many are concerned that stricter regulations could disrupt their education and future in the US.

As Trump’s presidency nears, universities are taking proactive steps to support their international communities by offering guidance on navigating these uncertain times. However, the uncertainty surrounding US immigration policies remains a major source of stress for international students, faculty, and staff.