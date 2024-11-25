Donald Trump to Target Transgender Troops in New Military Policy

US President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to sign an executive order to remove transgender individuals from the US military, raising renewed concerns among the LGBTQIA+ community.

Transgender Personnel to Be Medically Discharged

According to The Sunday Times, the proposed order would result in transgender service members being medically discharged and labeled as “unfit” for service. This represents a significant departure from Trump’s first term, during which he prohibited new transgender recruits but allowed those already serving to remain. Under the new plan, even currently serving transgender personnel could face expulsion.

Executive Order Set for January 20

The executive order, as per the report, could be signed on January 20, Trump’s first day in office, marking the start of his new term.

Impact on Military Personnel

Approximately 15,000 transgender individuals are currently serving in the US military. After President Joe Biden reversed Trump’s earlier ban, around 2,200 personnel were diagnosed with gender dysphoria, while many others identified as a gender different from their assigned sex at birth, the report noted.

Part of a Broader Conservative Agenda

Trump’s proposed policy aligns with his broader commitment to curbing what he calls “wokeness” and “left-wing indoctrination.” Throughout his campaign, Trump pledged to block funding for schools teaching critical race theory or promoting transgender rights. He also vowed to ban transgender athletes from girls’ sports and restrict discussions about gender identity in classrooms.

Defense Leadership and Policy Support

Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, has voiced similar opinions, arguing that incorporating women and transgender individuals into the military undermines national security. This viewpoint was reported by The Washington Post.

Vice President-elect JD Vance has also made controversial remarks, suggesting that some white children are incentivized to identify as transgender to secure Ivy League college admissions.

Anticipated Backlash

The proposed ban, if enacted, is likely to spark widespread criticism and resistance from civil rights groups, LGBTQIA+ organizations, and military advocacy groups. Many view the move as a step backward in efforts toward equality and inclusion within the armed forces.